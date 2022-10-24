CLINTON — Halloween offers tricks and treats for kids of all ages and this Friday night, the Clinton Rotary Club invites the community to join the fourth annual Boo Bash to help raise money for a variety of kids’ safety, education and literacy programs.
The Boo Bash is planned for Oct. 28 at Vista Grande. It will feature a prime rib and shrimp dinner, cash bar, photo booth, specialty drinks, desserts and live and silent auctions. While dressing in costume is optional, this year’s event will have a costume contest with a cash prize for first place.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and tickets are still available through the Rotary Club of Clinton website at www.rotaryclubofclinton.com or by calling co-chairs Julie Dunn at 244-3519 and Carrie Donaire at 243-6000.
Live and silent auction items donated by Rotary members and community businesses will be auctioned to raise funds. Items available for auction include:
• A 3400 Series Traeger wood pellet grill.
• Three dinner parties including ethnic cuisine.
• Week stay in Vail, Colorado.
• Week stay in a Michigan cabin.
• A Gabbi Torres original painting.
• Lodge rental for 10 hours.
• Pizzas – every week and/or every month from local favorites.
• Hawkeye football tickets.
• Lift chair.
For the complete silent auction listing, log in to rcc.cbo.io and register to bid on any item available. Bidders do not have to be present to win any of the silent auction items.
The Rotary supports the following programs with the funds raised:
• Kicks for Kids – a program that provides winter boots for kids in need.
• Josh the Baby Otter Water Safety – Kindergarten and first grade students learn the importance of water safety.
• Scholarships –Rotary scholarships are given to local high school and college students.
• Literacy programs – Rotary provides dictionaries for all third-grade students and supports Home Run Readers, an early learning and literacy program.
This year, the funds raised will also go toward the president’s project to provide funding for the Camanche depot restoration and youth train safety program. The depot restoration is planned for Camanche and the safety program will benefit the entire Gateway area. Train traffic is expected to increase significantly thought Clinton and Camanche in the next few years, making train safety for children more important than ever.
More than $25,000 has been raised in sponsorships to the event.
Tickets can be purchased for $50 by going to the Rotary Club of Clinton website, click on the Boo Bash link or go direct to rcc.cbo.io and click the tab for “Tickets.” Tickets are also available at the door.
