CLINTON — After a fire in a vacant apartment on Fourth Avenue South last month, residents complained to the Clinton City Council about crime in their neighborhood. They referenced abandoned homes, break-ins, homelessness and the city’s drug problems.
But according to Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson, the fire at 401 S. Fifth St. (or 445 Fourth Ave. South) was caused by a stove that was left on in a rental property, and cannot be blamed on homelessness or drug use.
“There’s a problem with people sleeping in abandoned [homes],” said Atkinson, but this fire wasn’t caused by that. The house, which contains apartments, was not abandoned.
The owner shut the power off after evicting a tenant, but the stove was left on. When the landlord asked that the utility company turn the power back on, a fire started at the stove, Atkinson said.
Atkinson couldn’t say how many fires are caused by squatters in abandoned buildings because the software used by the department doesn’t collect that data.
Of 107 fires in 2019, 58 were building fires, but data are not separated into occupied or abandoned. In 2018 the department investigated 64 building fires; in 2017, 68 and in 2016, 54.
“We treat every building like it’s occupied until we get in and search,” said Atkinson. “We deal with cause, and we assist the police department.”
When the department encounters fires in vacant buildings, the fires are usually caused by vandalism or by someone trying to keep warm, Atkinson said. He’s been with CFD for 30 years, and had not seen these problems before.
“It seems to be increasing,” Atkinson said.
“Our first priority is to make sure nobody’s in the building. Criminal violations are left to the police department.”
Since June 29, police have investigated six complaints to Building & Neighborhood Services, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said last month. The problem isn’t law enforcement, he said. “We’re not going to be able to cite ourselves out of this problem.”
BNS, which recently moved its offices to the Clinton Fire Department for easier collaboration, inspects properties. Police enforce code violations.
Police received eight calls for 445 Fourth Ave., but nothing was criminal, Gyrion said.
”We respond every time they call,” Gyrion said. Reports of dead trees, debris, old mattresses on the property are the responsibility of the landlord, not of police, he said. Some calls reported “suspicious people.” Nothing violated criminal law.
“We have to work within the parameter of the law,” Gyrion said.
Once tenants are evicted, the sheriff’s department becomes involved. It’s no longer a police matter, Gyrion said. If utilities are shut off, the city boards up the houses because they are considered unsafe, Gyrion said, but by law, former tenants “can come in to gather their things,” Gyrion said.
People who are breaking into the homes are usually people who have been evicted, not the homeless or drug dealers, Gyrion said.
Police respond to the calls, but the owner isn’t there, so no charges can be filed. “We get there, we don’t have a victim. We’re not the owner of the property,” said Gyrion.
“We’re looking at changing the ordinances,” said Gyrion. If the city creates on ordinance that makes being on placarded properties illegal, police can charge people with trespassing.
Gyrion’s goal is to work on code enforcement, but he needs landlords to cooperate, he said. Police have recently issued citations to landlords for accumulation of rubbish or garbage, having a faulty porch and lack of rainwater drainage.
Because renters don’t own the buildings they live in, they don’t take pride in the properties, Gyrion said. Crime drifts to those areas.
Clinton police plan to fight crime by helping tenants care more about the properties they live on.
“We’re trying to maintain a nice area,” said Gyrion. Something as simple as mowing vacant lots can discourage criminal activity, Gyrion said.
“When people don’t care about an area, it’s when crime thrives,” said Gyrion. The police chief cited a theory of crime prevention called “broken windows” and used in the Kansas City area.
George L. Kelling, a criminologist who accompanied police officers in rough neighborhoods while devising what he and political scientist James Q. Wilson called the “broken windows” theory of crime prevention, began investigating police tactics and crime prevention in the 1970s, according to the Washington Post obituary for Kelling in May of last year.
In 1982, Kelling and Wilson published an article in the Atlantic magazine that contended urban crime is the result of social neglect and decay.
“Social psychologists and police officers tend to agree that if a window in a building is broken and is left unrepaired, all the rest of the windows will soon be broken,” Wilson and Kelling wrote.
The “broken windows” theory has become a cornerstone of “community policing,” a broad approach toward crime prevention practiced by police departments throughout the country, the Post said.
Clinton has 1,629 rental properties with 4,266 rental units in them, said Gyrion. “That’s separate from abandoned properties.”
If rentals are rundown, they attract crime,” Gyrion said. “You have to maintain the property.”
Low income does not automatically mean people are criminals or drug users. Gyrion said, but landlords need to be careful who they rent to.
In 2018, the Clinton Police Department, BNS and Clinton Substance Abuse Council sought a $48,561 grant for the crime-free housing initiative from the Edward Bryne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The U.S. Department of Justice provides guidance in accordance with the Fair Housing Act on crime-free lease provisions and the eviction or denial of rental due to criminal activity.
The training program teaches how to reduce crime in rental properties by identifying quality tenants, handling evictions, security and fire safety and police services.
The program encourages landlords to have police background checks of prospective renters, making owners less likely to have bad tenants. Five owners have set up already, Gyrion said, and 15-20 people, including police and code enforcement staff, have been trained.
Another class will be offered in May.
Gyrion wants to dedicate an officer to the Crime Free Housing Program and to code enforcement, but that will depend on the city budget, he said.
When Matt Brooke became Clinton’s city administrator in 2017, the town had about 300 abandoned buildings, Brooke said last month. Today that number is closer to 160.
But abandoned buildings and the Fourth Avenue South complaints are like apples and oranges, he said.
”We’re going to meet with the Fourth Avenue South residents,” Brooke said. “We’re going to go through the process with them, of what is civil, what is a nuisance, and then when does it actually become a criminal matter.”
Brooke said the city had a similar conversation with residents on First Avenue after receiving complaints from them.
Part of the problem with enforcement is finding a victim to the crime, said Brooke. The city is changing its code so that anyone on a placarded property is in violation of the law.
Currently, evicted tenants find ways to reenter apartments. “They’re very smart,” said Brooke. They use their ingenuity to access power and water when the services have been turned off.
”Once we actually board [buildings] up, it should be breaking and entering,” Brooke said.
