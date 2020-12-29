CLINTON — Sarah Shepherd grew up in Iowa surrounded by educators. Her mother, aunt, grandparents and great-grandmother were all teachers.
Shepherd, a fourth grade teacher at Whittier Elementary School, has spent 30 years in education herself. She can see herself in no other role, no other vocation.
But the year 2020 was unlike anything she’d experienced before.
“We went to spring break,” Shepherd remembered. “And we didn’t go back,” Shepherd said. About halfway through spring break, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closed schools for the year. “I didn’t get closure with my kids.”
Shepherd still saw the students, but not in person. Classes were conducted online. “I still worked with them after that, but it was just the strangest thing.”
Teachers were told to clean out their classrooms “just as if it were June,” Shepherd said. But the end of year ritual came with many rules. No more than 10 people could be in the school at a time.
“It was just weird,” Shepherd said. “It was almost unreal. It was strange.”
Shepherd graduated from high school in Southern Cal Community School District in Calhoun County. “My dad was a minister, so we kind of moved around a lot as a kid.”
She attended the University of Northern Iowa for two years, finished her degree at Mount St. Clare and earned a master’s degree, she said.
Shepherd began her teaching career with fourth graders at Jefferson Elementary in Clinton. She taught fourth grade at Elijah Buell and at Eagle Heights when it opened.
“When my son was in elementary school at Eagle Heights, I took a position in the library,” Shepherd said. “It was kind of fun because he was there and I could go to his parties.”
When budget cuts decreased library staff from six to three about six years ago, Shepherd began moving between libraries at Eagle Heights and Whittier.
About three years ago, the District needed a fourth grade teacher at Whittier. Shepherd returned to teaching.
The beginning of the 2020-2021 school year was just as strange as the end of the previous school year. “We had to do the online stuff, which nobody had ever done before,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd is pretty tech savvy compared to some people, she said. Her mother told her that she wouldn’t have been able to teach classes online.
In the spring, students didn’t have as many requirements in online classes. “In the spring they just said to us, you need to post some ... stuff for them to do,” said Shepherd. “Now we’re assigning things online for the kids to do.”
Once or twice a week, Shepherd met with the students on Google “just to see each other and interact with each other,” she said.
“Teaching was just recording videos of yourself and posting them,” said Shepherd. “I cleaned out my spare bedroom and turned it into my classroom. I put stuff up on the wall just like it was a bulletin board.”
Shepherd took items from the classroom home and put them in her home classroom “to make it look familiar.”
In the fall, fourth graders attended class in person every day until just before Thanksgiving, when the school district moved to online classes.
“We learned a lot from the way we did things in the spring,” Shepherd said. “In November when we went online, they had more expectations for us. You want the kids to be getting as much out of this as they can.”
At 8:30 each morning, Shepherd met with students online and conducted reading class. About 10 a.m., she let students go to work on their assignments.
About 10:30 a.m., Shepherd was back online with students for another class, and in the afternoon brought them online to study science. Between class times, students were expected to work at home.
Shepherd left Google open on her computer in case students needed her. “A lot of times they would come back and say they needed help, but I don’t think they did really,” Shepherd said. The students simply wanted to talk.
“I had 100% participation ... for the most part,” said Shepherd, “[but] it’s just not the same when you’re online,” she said.
“I got to see them all every day, but it’s just so not the same.”
Shepherd spent a couple of days at home in December because of a possible coronavirus exposure, but she tested negative and was glad to go back to school to see her students.
“I miss them so much because I feel like I haven’t been with them.”
Except for the pre-Thanksgiving online school, fourth graders have attended in person every day. Shepherd’s class is located at Clinton Middle School to provide greater social distancing.
“We’re not at our home school,” Shepherd said, “but we are having so much fun at the middle school. The staff there have been so welcoming, and they include our kids in their activities.”
CMS is known for its assemblies, said Shepherd. The school can’t have assemblies now, so it has virtual assemblies. During December, staff hid an elf every day and gave students clues how to find him.
“They include us in that stuff,” said Shepherd. “They wouldn’t have to change where the elf is every day because their kids are not there every day.” They do it for the fourth graders. “That has been so great. It feels like it’s our school. We don’t feel like guests.”
When the fourth grade teachers first arrived at CMS and set up their classrooms, they felt like they were trespassing, Shepherd said. But now it feels like home.
“We’re very secluded. We’re in the seventh-grade pod, and the only time we leave our pod and go upstairs is to eat or for P.E.” Middle school students aren’t switching classes like they would normally, so the fourth graders don’t see them. “It’s very quiet,” Shepherd said.
Sometimes staying in their room gets claustrophobic, Shepherd said. “You can go crazy.” By the end of one week, the students were ready to get out of the classroom, so they took their robots and went up to the commons and played.
“We clean a lot, and we all have to wear masks all day,” said Shepherd.
During their morning meeting, the fourth graders are asked to share good things. When school began in the fall, students were glad on Friday because they didn’t have to wear a mask all day the next day, Shepherd said.
“Now I think it’s just so second nature to them.”
With only 18 students in class rather than the 27 Shepherd had two years ago, social distancing is easier. “It’s impossible to do the 6 feet,” but students stay as separate as possible.
But school policy changes the way Shepherd likes to teach. Students have to sit in rows, and that’s not something Shepherd has typically required. “[If] you came in my classroom you would never see us in rows.”
Shepherd always let students sit where they chose on whatever chair they chose. Students sat together so they could collaborate. “This makes it impossible to do that.”
Shepherd knows every school in the country is facing the same thing. “They still do some group work,” she said, but for short amounts of time.
“It’s definitely affected the way I teach.”
Keeping children apart is difficult, Shepherd said. “They want to be near each other. They want to be close to each other. So you just remind them a lot to leave space between each other.”
If there is a silver lining, it’s that Shepherd hasn’t seen a decline in skill level, even considering the spring cessation.
“When we went home last year, fourth graders were just about to start fractions,” Shepherd said. That’s hard to teach online. “We’ll see when fifth grade gets to fractions this year if we were successful or not.”
So far she hasn’t seen her fourth graders deficient in anything they were supposed to learn last year.
“They’re amazing, and their parents have been amazing,” Shepherd said. “I guess we’re just all carrying on.”
Shepherd’s son Blake is an eighth grader at CMS. Her daughter, Liz, and son-in-law live in Davenport with their four children. Stepson Steven lives in Preston with his wife and daughter.
Liz’s three oldest children are in school and have been dealing with these changes as well, Shepherd said. “So that helps me to see firsthand what this has been like for parents of elementary kids.
“There have been so many positives that have come out of this,” said Shepherd. The three fourth-grade teachers are in greater physical proximity in the CMS wing. “We feel like we’ve become a closer, stronger team being at the middle school.”
Shepherd said she is fortunate that her son is in eighth grade and is independent. “He does well in school and doesn’t need help. We are very fortunate that he’s very responsible and independent.
“My husband is self employed so he is able to take care of things if he needs to for Blake.”
Shepherd doesn’t know how parents with young children handle work and online school. “I know if I had to do all that other stuff as well, I’d be a mess.”
Shepherd admires the parents of her students. “I give them so much credit. They go do work all day, yet kids are online.
“This is stressful for sure,” Shepherd said. “I can physically feel it in my body, the extra pressure of all this.”
Like many people, Shepherd sometimes turns to Netflix to stay sane, recently binging on “Criminal Minds.”
She also has great friends at school. Sometimes at lunch, she closes the door and vents her frustrations.
“My family is awesome,” Shepherd said. “My husband is supportive.”
During the summer she started seeing a counselor every couple of weeks. “She just helps me to realize its OK to do things not exactly the way I used to do them. This is not how I would teach in a normal situation.”
“There are a ton of teachers moving because of this. If someone would tell you they’re not stressed, they’re lying.”
But the stress was lessened by the district’s plan, said Shepherd. “It’s just so well designed and so well thought out. This plan that we have has been so good. I know that I’m not nearly as stressed as other people in other districts.
“Online teaching, it’s awful. It really is,” said Shepherd, but she’s a fourth-generation teacher. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
“Sitting there, staring at a screen all day, it’s horrible.” But it’s better than not having any part of the day with her kids.
Teachers at CMS and CHS are teaching online every day. “Eight days of online teaching was plenty for me. Those teachers have been doing it all year long. I’m very aware that my experience is very different than theirs,” Shepherd said.
“We’ll be fine. We’ll get through this. The kids are resilient.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.