CLINTON — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to decline across Iowa, organizers of the 2020 Clinton Fourth of July Festival say the show will go on.
David Helscher, chairman of the Fourth of July Festival Committee, said the annual festival is a great opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate Independence Day.
“For all of our differences as individuals, we can come together for an annual renewal of support for and to celebrate an aspirational goal of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” he said.
The first Clinton Fourth of July Festival happened in 2012, with a parade as a centerpiece attraction. Helscher said that because of the pandemic, the events will be scaled down somewhat compared to previous years. There will not be a parade, but there will be family friendly activities.
“This year the July 4th festival will consist of volleyball, Wiffle Ball, and bags tournaments, starting in the morning at 9 a.m,” Helscher said. “The bandshell at Riverview Park will be the site of a live musical event by Random Tanner and the Firesquad, starting at approximately 7 p.m. A fireworks display will follow the musical performance shortly after dusk.”
Helscher said they want people attending to follow social distancing guidelines, be at least 6 feet apart and wear a mask to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus.
Not only did the ongoing pandemic impact the planning of the Fourth of July Festival in terms of keeping everyone safe, but it also impacted it as it relates to financial contributions. Helscher said many of their prior donors have allocated their resources to public health efforts, or, due to business furloughs, are not able to financially assist their efforts. He said there are no plans to charge admission to participate, although some activities and items have an entry fee or cost.
The music, the tournaments, and the fireworks are made available without a fee but not without a cost. He said if anyone wants to donate a charitable gift, it would be much appreciated.
“Any and all contributions are appreciated and necessary,” Helscher said. “Whether it is $10, $100, or $1,000. All of your contributions are used to produce the event you see at Riverview Park. There are many options and opportunities to help with this effort. We have established a GoFundMe account for your convenience.”
People who donate will receive a 2020 commemorative button featuring the design by the winner of their annual contest, Helscher said. He said the celebrations will begin July 3, kicking off with a Bowman, Pickney, and Evans concert starting at 6 p.m. Also, there will be a Clinton Area Rob Club Car show from 6 to 8 p.m. at NelsonCorpField with goodwill donations being collected for the July 4 event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.