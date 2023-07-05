CLINTON — Under sunny skies, Clinton’s annual Fourth of July parade rolled down Riverview Drive on Tuesday honoring grand marshals Sue and Lenny Weih.
From 1970 to 2001 Lenny served a Clinton High School teacher, coach, and athletic administrator. Sue, after the couple's four children were in school, began working as an audio-visual department secretary at CHS. The couple retired in 2001 and Sue went on to volunteer for organizations that included Mobile Meals, Mercy Auxiliary and hospice.
Lenny and Sue, who died in December, were married 56 years. Scholarships in her honor were given to two CHS students this spring.
The parade was one of a number of events Tuesday, with Wiffle ball, volleyball and bags tournaments, a carnival, a petting zoo, music and wrestling entertainment offered in Riverview Park.
