CLINTON — The City of Clinton will again attempt to win a federal grant for reconstruction of Manufacturing Drive. The city has been turned down for BUILD grant funds three times.
“This is the RAISE Grant application,” City Engineer Jason Craft told the City Council during a meeting of the Committee of the Whole last week. “RAISE Grant’s just another continuation of the BUILD Grant.”
The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Discretionary Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation invests in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives, the DOT says on its website.
Previously known as the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development and Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Discretionary Grants, the grants have dedicated nearly $8.9 billion for 12 rounds of national infrastructure investments to fund projects that have a significant or regional impact, the DOT says.
The DOT receives hundreds of applications to build and repair critical pieces of freight and passenger transportation networks and examines these projects on their merits to help ensure that taxpayers are getting the highest value for every dollar invested, the DOT says.
“We have been struck down three times on this,” Craft said.
In July 2020, the city asked for $15 million for reconstruction of Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard from U.S. 30 to Seventh Avenue North. The city requested $22.7 million the previous year.
The project described in the RAISE Grant applications this year would make improvements on Manufacturing Drive from Highway 30 to College Avenue.
Cutting Bluff Boulevard from the grant application allows the city to ask for less money, which the city hopes will lead to a successful application, according to a council report prepared by the city’s engineering department.
The plan
The current plan calls for patching and asphalt overlay from Highway 30 to Valley West Drive with a new bike trail on the south side of the road.
The two-lane, rural, concrete roadway between Valley West Drive and South 19th Street would be replaced as an urban roadway with curb and gutter and a three-lane design, the third lane being a center turn lane.
The plan calls for right turn lanes at South 21st Street and at the driveway to Nestle Purina to alleviate peak-hour congestion.
Bridges over Mill Creek and Harts Mill Creek would be raised above the high water mark from July 2017 and would be widened to allow for the additional traffic lane and for a bike bath.
A storm sewer system would be constructed, and intersections widened and realigned. A roundabout at South 19th Street would replace the traffic light.
From South 19th Street to College Avenue, the road would be widened to three lanes, and the intersections with South Bluff Boulevard and 13th Avenue South would be realigned to allow better sight distance.
Parts of South 17th Street, 13th Avenue South, 14th Avenue South and South 18th Street would be reconstructed, resurfaced or rehabilitated as part of the project.
RAISE funds
Councilman Cody Seeley asked if the city has any other projects that RAISE funds might be used for.
It doesn’t, said City Administrator Matt Brooke. “It’s got to be shovel-ready.”
Shovel-ready means a project has obtained all the permits it needs and has a final design, according to the city’s engineering report.
The Manufacturing Drive project is designed and ready to begin when the city receives funding, Brooke said.
The reason Clinton has trouble getting federal funds is that the federal government counts rural towns as any with a population of less than 200,000, said Brooke. “So we’re fighting against Iowa City and Des Moines.”
Still, Brooke thinks Clinton may have a shot at the grant this time.
“Jason’s come up with a very good plan,” said Brooke.
This time the city is asking for $6.5 million, which will be more feasible, said Brooke. Maquoketa was awarded a smaller amount to finish a project a couple of years ago, and Brooke thinks that strategy might work for Clinton.
“No guarantees,” said Craft, “but that’s just our plan.”
“Theres a lot of work that Jason did on the tertiary roads which was not originally included,” said Brooke. “We were going to do Manufacturing and Bluff,” Brooke said, but Craft acquired some properties the city needed to correct problems on streets connected to Manufacturing Drive “to get those things up to par too.”
“Who knows if we’re going to be successful or not,” said Craft. “But this is our plan. Because we are ready to go with this project next year. It’s all designed ... other than all the minor details.”
Brooke said the government representative who helped the city lobby for the grant didn’t understand how Clinton was passed over for the money last year.
“He told us how,” said Mayor Scott Maddasion. “We have no political clout.”
“It gets to be political,” said Craft. “So it’s a great project, but it’ll be political again.” The city needs someone who can make a convincing argument for the Clinton project. “I’m sure we’re going to be working those avenues.”
Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns asked Craft about the cost of submitting the grant applications. Craft didn’t have exact numbers during the meeting, but he said Tuesday that the cost for the 2019 grant application process was $30,000.
Subsequent grant requests in 2020 and 2021, which are re-writes of the original, cost $10,000 each.
“So there is a cost. It’s a minor risk for a huge reward, I guess,” said Craft.
Interest
Craft said he talked to a bridge contractor in Bellevue who was interested in the project, and he’s sure local concrete and asphalt contractors will bid the project.
“I think it’ll come in below the estimate,” said Craft, “because I think there’s going to be a lot of hungry contractors.”
The two-year project would likely be bid in January, said Craft.
Council members Sean Connell, Gregg Obren, Ron Mussmann, Rhonda Kearns and Corey Robinson voted to apply for the grant. “But I think we need more shovel-ready programs,” Kearns said.
Councilman Bill Schemers was absent.
