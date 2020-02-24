CLINTON — A public hearing concerning a proposed ordinance amendment establishing a franchise fee for Alliant Energy customers is on the agenda for Tuesday's Clinton City Council meeting.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
The city is proposing a 4% franchise fee to make up a $1 million shortfall in the city budget for 2021.
While 1.5% of the fee would go into the general fund, the other 2.5% would go toward the debt service levy, lowering the levy rate to $15.96 and reducing property taxes.
During a public meeting to explain the budget shortage and franchise fees earlier this month, City Administrator Matt Brooke said that hotel-motel tax money has decreased, gaming revenues are down, property values have dropped and the rollback – the percentage of assessed valued that the state determines can be taxed – decreased.
The city is trying to make up the decreases in revenue while keeping up its level of service, said Brooke. The city has reduced staff and enacted a hiring freeze, he said.
A separate resolution will set a public hearing for establishing a franchise fee for customers of Eastern Iowa REC.
A request for grant funding from the Clinton Fire Department is part of the consent agenda for Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The fire department seeks a resolution to secure $60,000 in grant funding for purchase of personnel protective equipment. The grant money will make possible the purchase of 25 sets of PPE, the fire department says.
Some of the department's turnout gear is aging and needs to be replaced, Fire Chief Joel Atkinson said Monday. "The newer equipment has fall protection," he said. Firefighters can hook onto ladders to prevent falls.
A second reason for purchasing more turnout gear is so they can be washed after each fire, Atkinson said.
According to the American Chemical Society, the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health reported in 2013 that firefighters have higher rates of several kinds of cancer than the general population. The burning of wood, plastics, furniture, electronics and other building materials releases hazardous substances, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, into the air. Exposure to PAHs is of particular concern as the compounds can cause DNA mutations and are known carcinogens.
The researchers collected samples of urine and wiped the skin and clothing of more than two dozen firefighters before and after they responded to fires in 2015 and 2016. On average, post-fire levels of PAH metabolites in urine were 2.9 to 5.3 times higher than pre-fire levels. The researchers conclude that skin decontamination immediately after fighting a fire could be one way to help reduce firefighters’ exposure to these potentially cancer-causing compounds.
CFD hopes to reduce exposure to the carcinogens by washing the turnout gear after every fire rather than wearing the coats again with the carcinogens still on them, Atkinson said.
The grant requires matching funds that the city will have to approve, said Atkinson.
The City Council also plans to approve the second reading of an ordinance pertaining to carbon monoxide alarms and will convene a public hearing concerning accepting a bid and awarding a contract for an addition and renovation to Lyons Fire Station No. 3.
Another public hearing will address authorization of a public project to conduct traffic safety improvements and to acquire land for the project by purchase and, if necessary, by eminent domain at the northwest corner of North Third Street and Main Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.