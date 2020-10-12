CLINTON — The Franciscan Action Network has developed a series of three videos, each about two minutes in length, which have themes inspired by Pope Francis: Care for Creation, Compassion at the Border, and Morality in Government.
Titled “2020: A Franciscan Moment”, this series calls on Americans to be inspired by Franciscan values as they vote.
The Franciscan Peace Center in Clinton is facilitating an online discussion at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 to watch the videos and talk about these topics through a faith lens. FAN staff members will be on hand to answer questions and lead the conversation.
“In these divisive times, it is so important to be open to civil discourse about societal issues,” said Lori Freudenberg, community outreach director for the Franciscan Peace Center. “Because we have always been rooted in relationships and respect for human dignity, Franciscans are uniquely qualified to host discussions on how we build a better society.”
The online discussion is open to all. Participants may register by visiting https://bit.ly/3i9QPch
The mission of the Franciscan Action Network is to promote and advocate for Franciscan values in American public life and politics. Guided by the Gospels and the examples of St. Francis and St. Clare of Assisi, their work is to engage national issues with Franciscan hearts.
