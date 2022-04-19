CLINTON — The Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, have announced Jennifer Kryszak as their new director of strategic planning for the Franciscan Peace Center, a ministry of the Clinton Franciscans whose mission is living and promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking.
Kryszak will facilitate the evolution of, and create a long-term direction for, the Center. She joins a three-person team with Laura Anderson, director of digital outreach and advocacy, and the director of programming to be hired.
Kryszak attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, for her undergraduate degree and has a master’s degree in theology from the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California, and a Ph.D. in religion from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. She has extensive experience teaching a wide variety of ages and cultural backgrounds, a thorough knowledge of Catholic Social Teaching, and a demonstrated commitment to social justice and systemic change.
Most recently she served as a tutor at the Huntington Learning Center in Barrington, Illinois. She is finishing a term as an instructor of religion at Augustana College and previously was an assistant professor of theological and ministerial studies at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Her upcoming article, “Sustainable Charisms: Religious Communities and the Commitment to Sustainability”, focuses on the Sinsinawa Dominicans and the Congregation of St. Joseph.
“The commitment of Catholic Sisters has greatly impacted movements for justice and peace, including the environment and sustainability,” she said. “It is a privilege to join the Clinton Franciscans in their commitment to active nonviolence. I look forward to expanding people’s knowledge of the Sisters’ mission so that we, as a society, can create movements for systemic change rooted in peace and justice.”
Kryszak’s appointment to the Center will support the organization’s work on social justice issues, including the corporate stands on the death penalty, nuclear disarmament, immigration reform, human trafficking, care of creation, and basic human rights and income inequality. She came highly recommended for her ability to work with a variety of people and her keen eye for the future.
“Jennifer’s passion for social justice and systemic change make her a valuable addition to the Franciscan Peace Center team,” said Sister Jan Cebula, president of the Sisters of St. Francis. “I am confident that with her skills, the Center will be able to expand its networks and programs as it moves into the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.