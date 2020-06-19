RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean’s list honoring 2,210 students has been released.
Madyson Frederick, of Chadwick, Illinois was named to the list. She is majoring in animal science.
To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.
523 Wartburg students named to Winter/May Term Dean’s List
WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 523 students who were named the 2020 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
Those honored include:
• Kaleb Hartman of Clinton.
• Patrick Mulholland of Clinton.
• Easton Necker of De Witt.
• Amanda Brainerd of DeWitt.
• Rachel Green of DeWitt.
• Conner Ambrosy of Long Grove.
• Tessa Fields of Lowden.
• Makayla Schluter of Lowden.
• Brett Kelting of Wheatland.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade•point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
