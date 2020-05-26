DES MOINES — Iowa residents can fish without buying a license June 5, 6 and 7 as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ free fishing weekend.
All other regulations remain in place.
“Grab your tackle box, take the family, and get your lines in the water this weekend,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Fisheries Bureau. “Enjoy your time together, make lasting memories and put your worries behind you.”
Free fishing weekend is a great time to take kids fishing. Outdoor fun awaits at hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or a neighborhood pond. There are plenty of options to find a spot that is less crowded and to easily keep groups at least 6 feet apart.
Keep the fun going all summer long by buying a fishing license. It’s easy to buy a fishing license with the DNR Go Outdoors Iowa online licensing system at https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/. Download the public Go Outdoors IA mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and store a fishing license. Yearly, seven-day, or 24-hour fishing licenses are available.
Find a list of stocked lakes and ponds accessible in parks and along trails on the Iowa DNR’s interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas at www.iowadnr.gov/fishlocal
Get tips for taking kids fishing and catching crappie and bluegills on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Ready-to-Fish
