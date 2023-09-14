CLINTON, Ia. - Clinton Trees Forever is hosting a free tree distribution to help grow and strengthen the local tree canopy. Trees are free to anyone living in a derecho-affected county in Iowa or Illinois.
The giveaway will take place on Saturday, September 23, beginning at 8:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Clinton Park, located in the 300 block of South 3rd Street. Four varieties - Red Oak, Swamp White Oak, Red Sunset Maple, and Crimson King Maple - are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of one tree per vehicle.
This giveaway is a drive-thru event. Please follow the signs and abide by the safety cones. All vehicles will enter the line from the eastbound lane of 4th Avenue South. The line will continue onto South 3rd Street and wind within the parking lot rows. All vehicles must exit right into the westbound lane of 4th Avenue South.
Trees provide countless benefits to homeowners including lower heating and cooling costs, increased property values, and aesthetic beauty. The giveaway trees are in 5-gallon containers and will be roughly 2-5 feet in size. Studies have shown that smaller trees quickly catch up to larger ones planted at the same time because of a shorter period of establishment and tend to be healthier overall.
This event is made possible by donations from Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Cares Grant, LyondellBasell, Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton National Bank, 1st Gateway Credit Union, Citizens First Bank, Clover Hills Appliance Center, Clinton Trees Forever, and numerous individual donors.
