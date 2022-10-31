CLINTON — Trees Forever is hosting a free tree distribution to help grow and strengthen the local tree canopy.
Trees will be free to anyone living in a derecho-affected county in Iowa or Illinois. The giveaway will be from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 4 in the parking lot of Clinton Park, located in the 300 block of South Third Street in Clinton.
Six varieties – Red Oak, Swamp White Oak, Shingle Oak, Bur Oak, Hackberry, and Kentucky Coffeetree – are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of two trees per vehicle.
This giveaway is a drive-thru event. Please follow the signs and cones. All vehicles must enter the line from South Fourth Street, turning left onto Fourth Avenue South. The line will continue onto South Third Street and wind within the parking lot rows. All vehicles must exit right into the westbound lane of Fourth Avenue South.
The trees are being made available through the Wright Foundation for Sustainability and Innovation, an anonymous donor and countless individual donations.
Trees provide benefits to homeowners, including lower heating and cooling costs, increased property values, and aesthetic beauty. These tree sizes range from 3- to 10-gallon containers and will be roughly 2-5 feet in size. Studies have shown that smaller trees quickly catch up to larger ones planted at the same time because of a shorter period of establishment and tend to be healthier overall.
For more information, visit the Clinton Trees Forever Facebook page.
