FULTON, Ill. — Freezin’ for a Reason, a 5K run/walk that raises money for Mission Starfish Haiti, is set for Saturday in Fulton.
The event begins at 11 a.m., with runners and walkers to begin and end at the Fulton Presbyterian Church, 311 N. Ninth St.
Organizer Jean Roeder says the course is a challenging one as it winds downhill to the bike path overlooking the Mississippi River. To register, go to getmeregistered.com. The registration fee is $30. Packet pickup will be race day at the church. Race-day registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Awards will be given to the first-place male and female finishers and the top three runners in each age division. Post-race chili and snacks, including Krumpets cookies, will be available.
Freezin’ for a Reason began as a way to raise money for a Fulton Presbyterian Church mission trip to Haiti to help Mission Starfish Haiti. MSH was started by Silento Esthil-Henderson, who was adopted by a nurse, Tommy Henderson.
Tommy had been on a trip to Haiti and saw Silentor, who had a severely infected leg, in a wheelchair. Tommy brought Silentor back to Davenport and after many surgeries at Shriner’s Hospital in Chicago, Silentor recovered.
He went to high school in Davenport and graduated from Iowa State University. He was teaching in Miami and decided that Haiti and his family and friends were not that far away. That’s when he got the idea for Mission Starfish Haiti, which includes a school and a church.
The minister at Fulton Presbyterian Church in 2015 was a friend of Silentor’s and wanted to raise money to have a mission trip to Haiti.
The group made three trips to Haiti to work on this project, which included putting concrete floors in houses that had dirt floors, a dental clinic, organizing races with every child receiving a T-shirt and awards, a community meal, building benches and sponsoring a band for entertainment.
The group is not able to go on mission trips to Haiti now because of unrest in that country. The church and school are still functioning, Roeder says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.