FULTON, Ill. — Results from the recent Freezin' For A Reason 5K Run/Walk have been released.

Overall female winner: Joanna Locher, with a time of 23:34.

Overall male winner: Marcus Blunt ,with a time of 19:17.

Women 

15 & under - Delaney Homan 24:48 and Aubrey Rivers 25:10.

30 to 34 - Ashley Leslie 54:00.

35 to 39 - Michelle Behen 25:37 and Amanda Dunham 33:13.

40 to 44 - Julie Anderson 26:34, Hannah Van Hyfte 31:04, and Abby Huizenga 48:01.

45 to 49 - Cindy Weets 24:39, Diane Dahl 26:11 and Lori Matlock 29:26.

50 to 54 - Becki Woodard 30:28, Kris Whalen 34:25; and Betty McCullough 38:30.

55 to 59 - Jeannie Spencer 29:01, Barb Knight 35:07, and Kris Gradert 43:14.

60 to 69 - Sue Johnson 30:18, Rita Schaeffer 38:42 and Sandy Madison 38:45.

70 to 79 - Judy Determann 55:55 and Judie Gulley 57:32.

80 and over - Barb Donald 52:27.

Men

30 to 34 - Luke Anderson 20:30.

35 to 39 - Jared Liles 20:44 and Michael Hooker 35:45.

40 to 44 - Steven Adams 44:58.

45 to 49 - Craig Homer 24:20.

50 to 54 - Paul McCullough 37:54.

55 to 59 - Randy Knight 35:08, Dannie Reynolds 37:14 and Richard Sisneros 45:42.

60 to 69 - John Blaser 20:57, Fred Kile 22:54 and Tom Wolf 25:20.

80 and over - Tyler Johnson 32:59.

