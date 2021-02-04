blue logo

Iowa

Bellevue: Closed Friday

Calamus-Wheatland: Closed Friday 

Central DeWitt: Remote learning Friday

Delwood: Closed Friday

Easton Valley: Closed Friday 

Northeast: Closed Friday

Prince of Peace: Opening two hours late Friday

St. Joseph's DeWitt: Remote learning Friday

Illinois

Erie: Remote learning Friday

Morrison: Remote learning Friday

River Bend: Remote learning Friday

Unity Christian School: Opening two hours late Friday

West Carroll: Closed Friday

