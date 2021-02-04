Iowa
Bellevue: Closed Friday
Calamus-Wheatland: Closed Friday
Central DeWitt: Remote learning Friday
Delwood: Closed Friday
Easton Valley: Closed Friday
Northeast: Closed Friday
Prince of Peace: Opening two hours late Friday
St. Joseph's DeWitt: Remote learning Friday
Illinois
Erie: Remote learning Friday
Morrison: Remote learning Friday
River Bend: Remote learning Friday
Unity Christian School: Opening two hours late Friday
West Carroll: Closed Friday
