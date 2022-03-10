CLINTON - A new reserve deputy was sworn onto the ranks of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
Tracey Friederichsen took the oath during a ceremony at the Clinton County Courthouse.
A reserve deputy is a volunteer who assists the sheriff’s office with its responsibilities. To become a reserve deputy, a candidate has to complete written and physical testing, pass a thorough background investigation, complete training and meet a number of additional qualifications.
Wednesday's ceremony began with Clinton County District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd wishing Friederichsen strength, wisdom, and humility as she goes forward with this new venture.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt commended Friederichsen for her good heart and genuine desire to help others. Friederichsen recited an oath given to her by Judge Shepherd.
Greenwalt offered closing comments in congratulations: “We’re excited to have you,” he said. “I think you’re going to be a valuable asset.”
The Clinton County Reserve Unit was established with 13 members in 1982. Today, the unit has authorization for 25 positions. For more information on becoming a member of the Clinton County Reserve Unit, contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 242-9211.
