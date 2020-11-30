MORRISON, Ill. — Due to the generosity of the community, the fund-raising efforts of Friends of Odell Public Library were far exceeded, according to library volunteers.
“Our goal was to raise $2,650 to benefit the library in the purchase of new books. However, we passed that goal in a blur and were blessed by a final total of $5,494.53,” said Friends’ Treasurer Barb Peterson.
The money will be divided between young adult books, juvenile books, classic movie CDs for kids, and large-print books.
“We are so grateful,” said librarian Meridith Layne. “The support we have received for this project will help us in keeping reading materials up to date.”
Meridith also announced a new monthly column featuring various aspects of the library. The first column will appear the first part of December and will be written by Jessica Wroble, a reading specialist teacher in Milledgeville, Illinois and a member of the library board.
Grandparents often ask her what their grandchildren like to read. In this December column, Wroble will review several of her favorites and others that are found on library shelves for children.
Remember virtual storytime on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. This program is for preschoolers, but is enjoyed by toddlers and early elementary students also. Storytimes will be viewable on Odell’s Facebook page for one week following the live recording.
Find the newest Odell titles at www.odellpubliclibrary.com
