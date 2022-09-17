CLINTON – The Friends of the Clinton Public Library has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa, a nonprofit organization that funds efforts statewide to help preserve Iowa’s history.
The Clinton Public Library will use this grant to digitize newspapers that are not currently available on its historical newspaper website. This will increase the library’s digital archives during 1856-1927 so researchers have greater access to Clinton’s historical newspaper collection, no matter where they live. Many people across the United States use the library’s local history and genealogy resources both online and in-person at the Lyons Branch. This project is expected to be completed by December 2022.
The Friends of the Clinton Public Library is a nonprofit organization that advocates, educates, and raises money on behalf of the library, its patrons, and the community. The Friends fund many library projects, such as book and program purchases, through revenue generated by its bookstore to help improve library services.
The Friends of the Library Bookstore is located in the library’s Main Branch and is open on Mondays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m.
To learn more about other projects funded by the State Historical Society, Inc. of Iowa, please visit https://www.statehistoricalsocietyinc.com
