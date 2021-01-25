CLINTON — The lessons of boxing translate to any vocation, three-time world boxing champion Michael Nunn told Del Sol Boxing Club in Clinton last week.
Nunn was awarded an honorary light heavyweight world championship belt this month for a fight he lost 23 years ago. The belt joins two other world championship belts in his possession: the IBF middleweight belt and the WBA super middleweight belt.
“I want to show you guys the belt for a reason,” Nunn told students of Del Sol at Gateway Area Community Center on Thursday. Not everyone will get a belt, but everyone can use the philosophy regardless of what they do with their lives.
Be the best at whatever you do, Nunn told the athletes. Stay humble and work hard. You can do what you want to do with hard work, Nunn said.
Born in 1963 in Davenport, Nunn began boxing as a teenager and posted a record of 168-8 as an amateur, according to Box Rec. He was the 1982 Iowa Golden Gloves Champion at 147 pounds, the 1983 Iowa Golden Gloves Champion at 156 pounds and the 1984 Iowa Golden Gloves Champion at 165 pounds.
Nunn tried out for the 1984 Olympic team but lost a 4-1 decision to Virgil Hill, the eventual silver medal winner, at the Olympic Trials in Fort Worth, Texas.
Nunn turned professional in 1984. After winning his first 30 fights, Nunn won his first world title — from the International Boxing Federation — July 28, 1988 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas against the 23-0 Frank Tate.
The Ring Magazine gave Nunn the 1988 Progress of the Year Award and KO Magazine named him 1988 Fighter of the Year.
Being from Iowa held a stigma, Nunn said Thursday. No one from Iowa had won a world championship belt, he said.
“I’m watching Sugar Ray and Ali and them fight at Ceasar’s Palace in Las Vegas,” Nunn said, “I said, Mom, one of these days I’m going to win a world title [fight], and you’re going to watch me win it.”
When Nunn won the belt in 1988, he gave it to his mother, he said. “She just gave me all the encouragement that I needed.”
Nunn held the IBF title until 1991 when he lost it to James Toney in Davenport. After the loss, Nunn moved up to super middleweight and won the North American Boxing Federation title in 10 rounds against Randall Yonker.
On Sept. 12, 1992, Nunn won the World Boxing Association and lineal super middleweight titles with a controversial twelve-round split decision over Victor Cordoba. The WBA ordered a rematch, which Nunn won in a 12-round unanimous decision Jan. 30, 1993.
Nunn held that title until Feb. 26, 1994 when Steve Little won a 12-round split decision upset.
As a light heavyweight, Nunn fought Graciano Rocchigiani in March of 1988 for the World Boxing Council title that had been vacated by Roy Jones Jr.
Nunn lost the 12-round split decision at Max Schmeling Hall in Berlin. Nunn was surprised and angry, he said. He wanted to win three titles in three boxing leagues, and he thought he had them.
“I’ve always known when someone was better than me,” Nunn told the Del Sol Boxing Club. And he knew he’d beaten Rocchigiani.
“After the end of the 12th round, my coach, Joe Goossen ... he said, go out and collect your third world championship in three different divisions in professional boxing.”
But the officials gave the belt to Rocchigiani.
Nunn’s manager, Dan Goossen, filed a protest, claiming that Rocchigiani’s corner had been provided the judge’s scores between rounds, giving them an unfair advantage and casting doubt on the integrity of the scores.
Three months later, WBC claimed the bout was not a championship match and Rocchigiani was not the champion. Jones was. Rocchigiani had to sue the WBA to get the belt back.
This month, Nunn received a text from the WBC informing him that they had found irregularities in the bout, and they were sending Nunn a world title belt.
Nunn had hoped to fight Rocchigiani again, but the German fighter died in October 2018 in Belpasso, Italy when he was hit by a car while taking a walk.
Nunn finished his professional career at 58-4, according to Box Rec. He’s 11-4 in world title fights and 8-4 against former world title holders.
He’s also 1-0 in kickboxing, defeating Pat Miletich last year, at the age of 57, in a fighting style that didn’t impress him until he took the blows.
“In my mind, I thought kickboxing was for sissies,” Nunn said. He tried it, and he’ll never do it again. Being kicked hurts, Nunn said.
“I’ve been hit hard with a punch, but it’s different getting kicked,” Nunn said. It’s like getting hit in the legs with a baseball bat.
But the message Nunn had for student boxers last week had less to do with fighting and more to do with being good people.
“You can do whatever you want if you have the right people,” Nunn told the Del Sol boxers last week.
“When you find good people, you hang on to good people,” Nunn said. “We’re all from different backgrounds. ... Remember that you aren’t dealing with a race. You’re dealing with human beings.”
“Be around people who give you good advice. Don’t do dumb stuff.” Nunn said. He’s the first to admit he’s done dumb stuff.
Nunn was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 2004 on one count of conspiracy to distribute after purchasing a kilogram of cocaine from an undercover officer in 2002 His sentence was reduced due to new legislation, and he was released in 2019.
