CLINTON — In the months leading up the Nov. 3 general election, there has been talk far and wide questioning the security – and, ultimately, the integrity – of the election process.
Much of that talk has zeroed in on the absentee ballot process and whether it could lead to voter fraud. Confusion can surface during those discussions: Because states have control over their election laws, the absentee voting process in one state can’t be easily compared to another. How you receive your ballot, the timeline for voting and how they are counted can differ.
The Clinton Herald recently interviewed Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, who also serves as the county’s Commissioner of Elections. In office since 2009 and running unopposed this year, Van Lancker is responsible for Clinton County’s voting process for local, state and federal elections, making sure voters have all the information they need, polling locations are in place and workers trained, and all votes are accurately counted and reported.
His office this year also has had to plan how to keep Clinton County’s 33,000-plus registered voters safe as they cast their ballots during a pandemic, either by going to the polls or guiding them through the absentee ballot process so they don’t have to physically go to the polls on election day.
He also hears from residents who are concerned with the upcoming election, want to know how the election process works and are looking for assurance that results will be accurate. He knows there are people who are nervous about the election because of what they are hearing at the national level.
“I’m very frustrated because our leaders are not being leaders, especially when it comes to elections. They should be propping up our electoral system and not tearing it down,” he said. “Especially here in Iowa. We have a great system here in Iowa.”
“There are some issues in some other states and I’m mildly concerned about some of those too. If you’re a voter in Iowa or in Clinton County let’s talk about what’s happening in Iowa and Clinton County. Because I think when you ask the question, a voter is going to be pleased to hear the steps that we take to make sure their vote is counted and is safe.”
Voting by mail
Van Lancker said many questions come down to mail-in voting, especially during this time of a pandemic when people might not be comfortable standing in line at the polls.
“I’ve had a few people, they’ll maybe call once a week or something,” he said. “They were at coffee and somebody said this or they heard this. And then they call me to see what the real deal is. And I love that because then they are going direct to an election official in Iowa and we can talk about what’s happening in Iowa.”
He explained that while some states automatically send out ballots in a blanket mailing to voters, that is not the case in Iowa.
“In Iowa, we do not just mail a ballot to someone,” he explained. “The only way I’m sending a Clinton County voter a ballot is if they first send me a signed absentee ballot request form. The voter has to request a ballot before I mail that to them. In some states it’s automatic. It’s not what we do here. We have to have a corresponding request form that voter, in Iowa.”
In order to vote absentee by mail, a voter must complete a request form. A voter can contact the Auditor’s Office to request that a form be sent to them or the voter can print off a form from the Clinton County elections website and mail it in.
To be sent an absentee ballot by mail for the Nov. 3 election, the Auditor’s Office must receive an absentee ballot request form by 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Absentee ballots returned by mail to the Auditor’s Office must be postmarked on or before the Monday immediately preceding the election to be counted.
In-person absentee voting
Underway now, in-person absentee voting began Oct. 5 in the Auditor’s Office and can be done from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during regular business hours. It also will be available two Saturdays – Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 – at the Auditor’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Basically, this process is one in which a voter goes to the administration building and requests an absentee ballot on the spot and votes right away.
Van Lancker pointed out that some states have an early voting process in which voters go into a polling location, fill out a ballot and stick it into a tabulating machine. Again, not so In Iowa. Clinton County voters’ ballots are put in a secrecy envelope and into a lock box until they are counted on election day. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Election day voting
Another facet of this election is how election day will play out at the polls.
Clinton County in the past has had 26 polling locations; Van Lancker took that down to five in the primary election this year when pandemic restrictions were first starting to ramp up. The general election will have 18 polling locations, which can be viewed at clintoncountyelections.com. He encourages voters to download the WhereUVote App, which lets voters know where their polling place is located and even provides a map and a sample ballot.
He said because of social distancing guidelines, some polling places were too small, so some have been moved to larger locations where more than one precinct will vote.
He said he does have enough precinct election officials, but a lot of his veteran workers who aren’t returning will have new poll workers in their place.
“A lot of them have never worked an election before, and that’s something we’re going to talk about with voters as the election approaches to stress patience,” he said, adding there is training but nothing replaces working the polls on election day.
He said there will be three to four more workers per election polling location and that they will sort out ahead of time who will be working to make sure everything is clean. Two people at each location will be tasked with making sure people are socially distanced, sanitizer is easily accessible and out on the tables and to sanitize and wipe down areas. Pens used by a voter will be dropped in a bucket. They then will be run through a pen-cleaning device before reuse.
Counting the ballots
Van Lancker said that general elections usually see a voter turnout in the range of 72-74%. All ballots that are cast will be run through a tabulation machine; however, the ballots that were voted by mail-in absentee or in-person absentee have to undergo a longer process to get to that machine.
The first is making sure ballots meet Nov. 2 deadline requirements. Van Lancker said the rule in Iowa is that there can be no such voting on election day and much of that used to hinge on postmarks. But the state of Iowa found a more accurate way.
Known as informed visibility, barcodes on the ballots’ return envelopes are scanned by the postal service and show when a mailed ballot left a voter’s hands and made its way into the postal service.
Absentee ballots can be counted beginning Monday, Nov. 2; the process can begin on Saturday, Oct. 31, when workers can open the outside envelopes and set aside all the blue secrecy envelopes to be opened on Monday.
On that Monday, while working in teams of two, each team will get 50 envelopes, 25 to each worker. They open them and the outside envelopes will be discarded. The blue envelopes, with the ballots still inside, will then be gathered together and later redistributed to another team, which then opens the blue envelopes, 25 each. That way no team member will be able to match a return address with a ballot to figure out how someone voted. Around 15 teams open up the absentee ballots during a general election.
The ballots are then put in the machine for tabulating. The polls will close at 9 p.m. Nov. 3. Absentee vote totals must be ready by 10 p.m. Nov. 3.
The takeaway
While getting ready for an election during a pandemic has presented challenges, Van Lancker said the changes made most likely will be used going forward for the foreseeable future.
“If they knew all the work we put into this thing, I think they’d be pretty impressed and if they knew all the rules that are behind this, and why some of those rules are there, I think they’d be pretty impressed,” he said. “Again I think they’d be very comfortable to vote in Iowa if they knew all the rules and that’s why I encourage people to ask the questions, I love it when people ask questions and want to talk about it.”
