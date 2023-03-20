The grand opening of Wilson Lofts, formerly the Wilson Building, at 217 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton, was celebrated Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and public open house of the completed $15.6 million commercial and housing development.
“This is another big step as we embark on our journey to make Clinton the best place to live, work, and play," Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said. “Today marks an era of new memories for this building.”
While the ground floor now offers Clinton Culinary, a space of kitchen incubators for start-up culinary businesses, and Makers on 5th, an area of six incubator spaces designed for retail start-ups, the former office space on the floors above have been turned into 33 apartments of varying floor plans. They include two-story townhome-style apartments, lofts from 975 to 1,275 square feet, and one- and two-bedroom units from 483 to 1,224 square feet.
To address needed affordable housing in the community, 26 of the 33 units have been designated at market rate, while seven units are designated as workforce housing for those earning 80 percent of the area median oncome. Monthly rent costs range from $800 to $1,375.
The more than a century-long history of the building is still evident throughout, including an original JCPenney sign that’s still inside and the antique chifferobe sitting along the marble walls that frame the elevators.
The Wilson Buildings were originally designed by John Morrell & Son and built in 1914 with the intention of being used for the real estate development company of George E. Wilson Jr.
One of the largest industrial steel companies in the country, Clinton Bridge & Iron Works, belonged to the Wilson family, who used their own structural steel to erect what’s currently the tallest building in downtown Clinton in Chicago Commercial Style and Classical Revival style of architecture.
It was the location of a JCPenney department store until 1999, and had also housed an antique store and a dentist’s office. In 2009, Davenport-based Taxl Partnership #4 bought the building from previous owner Bill Twyford in a tax sale. In 2013, it was announced it would be developed into housing units.
Developers Frantz-Hobart began the project, investing $50,000 and expecting it to be ready for its first tenants by the end of 2013, but that partnership dissolved. One of the partners formed a new company, Hobart Historic Restoration, and still expressed interest in owning the building but was no longer in negotiations to purchase it by February 2014.
Taxl Holdings’ co-owner Todd Gullickson began entertaining purchase agreements from other developers, while the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Brian Hollenback, the president and CEO of Economic Development Corporation, a non-profit development organization based in Rock Island, Illinois, brought an $8.3 million restoration plan for the building to the Clinton City Council in December 2014. In April 2015, the corporation closed on the purchase of the building and renamed it “Wilson Lofts.” Apartments were then expected to be available for rent in 2016.
Obtaining proper funding for the plan proved to be a struggle though until May 2021, when Economic Growth Corporation and Clinton city officials made an announcement on over $13 million in financing to redevelop the building. One month later, the project began.
“People ask me what kept you going through all that period of time, and it was because of the incredible welcoming spirit [of] the residents and business community of Clinton, Iowa, that got us through some of the rough times," Hollenback said during Monday's celebration.
RDG Planning & Design of Iowa City provided architectural services, and Bush Construction of Davenport served as the general contractor on the project.
Those interested in becoming a tenant at Wilson Lofts, to move in April 2023, are required to complete pre-applications, available online at www.Wilson-Lofts.com and www.HomeBasePM.com. Potential renters of incubator spaces with Clinton Culinary or Makers on 5th must complete applications found online at www.Wilson-Lofts.com and must also submit their business plan.
