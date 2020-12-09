FULL MLB PRESS RELEASE: Major League Baseball (MLB) and the 30 MLB teams respectively announced today the list of 120 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams chosen to become full-season affiliates of the 30 MLB clubs.
The list of the 120 clubs did not include the Clinton LumberKings Baseball Club.
“We knew in November 2019 that we were on the list of 42 teams under consideration to lose its Player Development Contract under the new player development system MLB is implementing for 2021,” said Ted Tornow, LumberKings General Manager. “Today’s announcement by MLB confirms our traditional relationship with MLB is changing.”
“We have been doing extensive work and are considering several options for the future of the LumberKings franchise,” said Tornow. “We will announce our plans for the franchise in the very near future, but our great fans can rest assured that there will be baseball played at NelsonCorp Field in 2021 and beyond. We are working with MLB on making sure that Clinton has baseball in the future. We will have a different relationship with MLB moving forward.”
“MLB’s announcement, while disappointing, does not signify the end of baseball in Clinton,” said Tornow. “We want to thank our loyal fans for all of their support and encouragement since the news broke that we may lose affiliated ball in Clinton. We know what this team means to this community and we look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021.”
The LumberKings were the longest-tenured club, and only remaining Charter Member, in the Midwest League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.