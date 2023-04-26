CLINTON — The Clinton City Council on Tuesday night unanimously ruled in favor of Great Revivalist Brewery, granting the vacancy and conveyance of two 8-foot portions of the alley behind the establishment at 238 Fourth Ave. South to owner Richard Schwab and Great Revivalist Real Estate Holdings for the purchase price of $7,796.25.
Passage of the ordinance was preceded by a public hearing during which, limited to three minutes each, 13 people spoke against it and two others spoke to its support.
“Sewing is a part of all of your lives,” Kim Rentz, owner of Keeping You Sewing at 226 Fourth Ave. South, said, referring to hers as a “destination business” that fills a need in local communities.
“You need my business,” she stated in support of the want of the alley to remain “open” for public use. “Are you willing to sacrifice my business for what’s to come?”
Section 2 of the proposed ordinance stated access to abutting properties will not be denied.
“The alley will not close,” per deed restriction, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion clarified. “There will not be anything that closes the alley. The access will remain as it is today.”
Dr. Paula Edwards, owner of Chiropractic Works at 232 Fourth Ave. South, said she’s felt safer at night since the start of Schwab’s renovations at the brewery property.
“I believe we should thank him for choosing Clinton and coming and putting all that money into our community," she said.
After nearly an hour of public comment, the City Council read the first consideration of the ordinance, voting to amend verbage of the restrictive covenant of the deed to ensure “normal and customary traffic use.”
The second and third readings were waived with the council’s unanimous vote, followed by a second unanimous vote on the final passage of the ordinance for adoption.
Schwab submitted his request for vacation of the portions of the alley behind Great Revivalist Brewery in October for the purpose of creating contiguous property between the establishment at 238 Fourth Ave. South and nearby buildings at 303-307 South Third St. that are also part of the business. State law requires alcohol brewing be done on a parcel contiguous to where it is served.
Great Revivalist Brewery is now slated to open May 1.
