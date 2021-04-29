FULTON, Ill. — Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens suggested this week that the city look at creating a joint position to fill needs in tourism and social media work.
Ottens said the vacant tourism director position could be published as a social media director first, with tourism as the second part of the job. A social media director will be easier to find with a specialty in tourism, she said, and the city needs a social media director.
“We have several websites that no one knows how to work or respond to,” Ottens said. “(Business Manager) Tammy (Garibay) does her very best but that’s not her job description. We need somebody on that Fulton page that is constantly checking that. We need somebody. That is one of the things that we talked about. How do we get the word out? How do we get it there? We need a social media director.”
Previous Tourism Director Aaron Fullan worked 30 hours a week for $30,000 per year, Garibay said.
Ottens suggested the city could allocate $10,000 to $20,000 from the city and add the tourism funding at $30,000, which is paid by the hotel motel tax. This could allow the city to pay one person up to $50,000 from two different income sources, she said. Ottens stressed she was also willing to discuss funding the position at $40,000.
Alderman Mike Van Zuiden characterized the request for a full-time position at potentially $50,000 “a big ask.” He suggested a job description be brought to the City Council to have the council discuss what it is worth and what they can do.
Alderman Paul Banker questioned what Fullan was not doing in his duties of tourism director that Ottens wants fulfilled by the person hired for the position.
Ottens’ focus is on having a way to help get information to the public, she said. She also stressed the position does not necessarily have to be a full-time position.
“If it doesn’t have to be full time, that would be perfectly fine to me,” Ottens said. “I just want to get someone of quality in that position that can do many, many, many things. We could do it for $10,000 extra and we have two jobs filled.”
Alderman Harley Hunt supports the city utilizing students at Clinton Community College, which Ottens said was “a very good point.” Ottens added there is a community involvement group at Fulton High School the city could utilize.
Ottens concurred with Van Zuiden that a job description is needed to make sure the city is getting the most out of the money they could potentially allocate for the position. Alderwoman Barb Mask added the city also needs to look into where the money is coming from for any city funds that may be allocated for the position.
