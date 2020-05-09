FULTON, Ill. — Garbage fees will increase about $2.50 per home in Fulton due to an increase in recycling costs, a release from the city states.
The release says that this week the city began asking residents to start placing their garbage, recycling and yard waste in front of their homes. Sixty-five gallon plastic totes, which have large wheels and lids, are being delivered to residents.
Once the totes are delivered, Moring Disposal will transition to a new pickup schedule, which will start May 18.
The new schedule stipulates residents on 13th Avenue and north will have garbage and recycling pickups on Monday. Garbage and recycling pickup for homes on 14th Avenue and south will occur on Wednesday.
Yard waste pickup is still scheduled for Tuesday. Recycling will only be picked up every other week.
Moring Disposal will contract directly with residents for yard waste removal. Moring Disposal offered to continue the service and work directly with residents for signup and billing, with less than one-fourth of of residents utilizing the service.
The release concedes elderly residents or residents with disabilities may have difficulty with the change in putting garbage, recycling and yard waste in front of their residences. Moring Disposal is willing to work with residents to assist with options. The May water bill includes a phone number for residents to contact Moring Disposal.
The release says that earlier this year, the city started discussing contract renewal with Moring Disposal. The renewal was going to result in an increase in fees, primarily due to the cost of the recycling. Garbage collection companies in the past were paid for disposing recycled materials but with the change in the recycling market there was a large cost for companies to dispose of recyclables.
The other cost in the industry is health claims for workers who pick up heavy containers. Moring Disposal, by using totes, will switch to an automated truck with one driver and an arm to pick up the totes.
The change also allows the city to keep large trucks out of alleys and hopefully improve alley conditions.
