FULTON, Ill. — Nick Neblung will serve as Fulton’s interim police chief while city officials look to fill the position.
The Fulton City Council voted 7-0 Monday to approve a motion to appoint Neblung as interim police chief from Dec. 29 to June 30. Police Chief Dave Bartels’ last day as police chief is Dec. 28. Bartels, who is retiring, served as the city’s police chief for three years.
Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens said the city will probably go out with advertisements next week. They will ask for applications and resumes by the end of January, he said. Councilmembers Paul Banker, Margaret Crosthwaite and Mike Van Zuiden will serve on the search committee. They serve on the city’s public safety committee.
Ottens has been talking with the school district and fire station to have a representative from both entities serve on the search committee. They will also invite a resident and mayoral candidates to serve on the committee, Ottens said.
Ottens said the committee would meet in February and review the resumes. He sees interviews being conducted in March and April and the appointment happening in April or May, he said.
Alderwoman Barb Mask believes the council would want to have discussion about a job description and what the terms will be for the position before putting out an advertisement.
“I’m still not in favor of this, Mike,” Mask said. “I just think we have our plate full with our budget. And we have an interim appointed.”
Ottens does not believe the city can wait six months to start the process again. He stressed the police department is very short staffed. The acting chief is patroling, which will continue the longer the position is open, he said. The process will be transparent, he added.
