FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council has approved a resolution of support for iFiber‘s fiber optic expansion project.
The council approved the resolution and application to the Economic Development Administration.
The city of Fulton already has iFiber at city hall and it extends to the schools, Interim City Administrator Dan Clark said last month. They want to install fiber across the Iowa 136 bridge and do a couple loops around Clinton, Clark said. The project is dependent on whether Clinton is on board with the project, Clark said last month.
“They (iFiber) did just ask us to put it on there if we could support that just to kind of help with approval,” Clark said last month.
The fiber would be mainly for businesses, Clark added.
This is an important step for the city to support, especially for the Industrial Park and major employers, Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens said last month. It would be a great thing for the city, he added.
The proposal is for installation of roughly 20 miles of fiber to support economic development, East Central Intergovernmental Association Executive Director Kelley Deutmeyer said during a presentation to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors earlier this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.