FULTON, Ill. — Country Financial Representative Mike Menchaca has announced the Fulton Police Department is a 2020 recipient of a Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation.
Menchaca presented the donation for $1,630 to the department to assist with the purchase of a new police bicycle to patrol the local river and dike, as well as bike paths and downtown Fulton. The new bicycle will be custom made by The Bicycle Station & Jenson Oil in Clinton.
“The department did not have money in the budget for this needed equipment and I’m glad I was able to assist them with a donation along with Operation Helping Heroes” said Menchaca. “The new police bike will allow a cruiser to be out helping to protect our community in those secluded areas while having means of transportation.”
Country Financial recently tripled its initial pledge to its Operation Helping Heroes program and will now donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, Country Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.
