FULTON, Ill. — While many businesses had to close their doors during the 2020 pandemic, Jackie Wilkin found it the perfect time to open one.
Located at 1021 Fourth St. in Fulton, Rooted Boutique found a home in a corner building recently vacated by a Christian bookstore, Words of Wisdom.
But Rooted Boutique is not just a store. “It’s not just shopping,” said Jackie. “It’s building relationships.”
“I’ve been in retail since college,” said Wilkin last week from her boutique. She grew up on a dairy farm in Earlville, Iowa. She worked at a Maurice’s while attending college in Decorah.
That’s where Jackie met Fulton native, Drew Wilkin, who was attending Luther College there.
The two married and moved back to Fulton. Jackie worked for Sweet Woodruff in Fulton and later managed Heirloom Market and Cafe in Thomson for about six years. “That’s when I really decided I wanted a store of my own.”
Drew’s brother, Quinn, married Kayla, who became Jackie’s best friend and business partner. Kayla worked with Jackie at Heirloom, and the two joked about opening their own store.
But Jackie had four children to raise, and Kayla moved to Wisconsin. Still, Jackie knew she’d have her own business. Someday.
When Words of Wisdom announced it would close last year, someone told Jackie it would be the perfect place for her to open a store. Jackie’s youngest is nearly 4 years old and would be starting school. Jackie wouldn’t need to be home full time.
“I think it’s time for me to find something to do now,” Jackie told herself.
The women started their business in February on their website, therootedboutique.com, and on Facebook. Shoppers picked up their orders at Jackie’s home.
The business was just beginning as the pandemic ramped up. “To be perfectly honest ... it’s not slowed us down,” said Jackie.
The friends built their client base online before the store opened. “We were working out of my basement,” said Jackie.
Their building was renovated beginning in March, and they set up shop in July. Contractors put a new roof on the building, put in new heating and air conditioning, new flooring, a dropped ceiling and dressing rooms.
“It hadn’t been touched in 22 years,” Jackie said.
New paint, an updated exterior and new awning give the boutique a contemporary look.
“The core of our business is our clothing,” said Jackie. The boutique carries sizes small to 3X.
The boutique also carries jewelry, drinkware, candles and soaps. “Our soaps are becoming very popular,” Jackie said.
Rooted carries baby accessories such as swaddle blankets, bows, hats and 5-in-1 multi-use covers from Copper Pearl.
The grand opening was scheduled, but was delayed because of the Aug. 10 derecho that hit the same week, Jackie said. It didn’t take place until Aug. 21.
While online sales produced income for Rooted Boutique, Jackie was happy to open the brick-and-mortar store.
“I feel like, especially in the retail world, we’ve been losing that personal element,” Jackie said.
Jackie and Kayla help shoppers find the look that make them feel good about themselves. “People are hungry for an in-store shopping experience,” said Jackie. She and Kayla will help customers create outfits and find the right accessories — if that’s what the customer wants.
Certain customers come in every week and have Jackie and Kayla help them shop. Jackie has even seen shoppers help other shoppers find the right look.
Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., the women are live on Facebook to talk about what’s new in the shop. Their VIP group, The Tribe, gets a preview of new clothes in the boutique.
“Kayla and I model about 10 pieces,” said Jackie. Viewers comment on what they want to buy, and Rooted sends them an invoice.
“That’s actually how we started the business,” Jackie said.
“Even if they aren’t actively buying, they’re watching,” Jackie said. “Ultimately what we’re finding is they come to the store to buy.”
Jackie’s glad they do. “I like seeing new people come through the door.” She’d rather be in the shop than online. “Kayla does all our social media. She’s good at that.”
Rooted has customers throughout the United States, said Jackie, but 95% are local people. The boutique is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jackie opened the business with the expectation that her children would be in school, but COVID changed that. Still, her oldest is nearly 13, and the next oldest is 11. They can watch the two youngest, who are 8 and 3.
They’ve had to quarantine at home several times, Jackie said. “I just make sure they’re logged in remotely.” When she gets home from the boutique, she makes sure their homework is done.
“It’s another job,” Jackie said. She hopes 2021 brings some normalcy.
Kayla and Quinn have 1-year-old twins. Kayla works the early shift at Rooted while a babysitter watches the children.
“The last two weeks, especially, has been very busy,” Jackie said. She had no expectations when she opened the business, and she’s been pleasantly surprised and happy with the local support, she said.
People are trying very hard to shop local, said Jackie. “Everything else has been taken away from them.”
“COVID has made everyone want to shop local,” said Kayla.
Shoppers can try on clothes at Rooted Boutique; dressing rooms are open.
They can create wish lists to make shopping easier for boyfriends and husbands. “We’ve had so many men shopping the last couple of weeks.” Sometimes they buy gift cards. They tell Jackie, “My wife loves your store. Thanks for making her feel good.”
That’s the favorite part for Jackie and Kayla. They love the look on women’s faces when they walk out of the dressing room in something that makes them feel good, something that makes them smile.
Jackie and Kayla remember what people bought and why. When a customer returns, the women ask how the outfit or accessory worked out for them.
One mother and daughter bought matching coats and posted a photo on the Rooted Boutique Facebook group. “It’s a mother-daughter thing,” they said.
“It’s just building people up,” said Jackie. “We have something for every age and every budget.”
“And every body,” Kayla said.
It’s a sanctuary for women, Jackie said. “It’s been a lot of fun, but I wouldn’t want to be doing it alone. It’s better to be doing it with your best friend.”
As the women tossed around names for the business, the word “rooted” kept popping up. Jackie’s life was rooted in faith, in family, in friends.
One of the last T-shirts Jackie saw in Words of Wisdom before it closed bore the picture of a tree and said “Rooted,” Jackie said.
“It was just like God saying, ‘It’s someday, Jackie.’”
