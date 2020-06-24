FULTON, Ill. — The City of Fulton approved a council resolution of support for the application of a Community Development Block Grant for two Fulton businesses.
The council approved a resolution supporting grant applications associated with the Downstate Small Business Stability program for Denny O’s and Krumpets in Fulton. The businesses are each applying for a $25,000 grant.
Fulton City Administrator Randy Boonstra said the State took a certain amount of block grant funds allocated from the federal government and diverted the funds to this program. The federal government allowed moving the funds because of COVID-19, Boonstra said.
The grant allows funds to be used for payroll, inventory, supplies and written mortgages. Boonstra said the businesses, if awarded the grant, will have to prove they used the funds from the grant for what is allowed by the grant’s rules.
“After six months, the businesses have to give us receipts for an audit to prove that they used the money,” Boonstra said. ”In each case, they’re each asking for the full $25,000. They’ll have to prove that they used the money for those particular items that the grant amounts to. And then we’ll have to at the end of one year, between the six months and one year, the city will have to close out that grant.”
Boonstra said the municipality has to apply for the grant, and the city will receive a notice of award if the grants are approved for the Fulton businesses.
“The city will administer that and distribute it to the different businesses,” Boonstra said. No city funds involved, he said, but the city has to be the administrator of the grant.
The two businesses are the only Fulton businesses to apply for the grant funding so far, said Boonstra. A third businesses may have an application for the council to consider in the next couple meetings.
Other Fulton businesses inquired about the grant but have not applied for the grant funding, Boonstra said.
The program requires that business records be available through the Freedom of Information Act, Boonstra said. He believes some businesses were hesitant to have this information available.
“They have to give us business transactions for the last three years,” Boonstra said. “How well they did or didn’t do. Everything from their payrolls to their income tax refiling. We basically see everything that they have done as a business.”
Boonstra said a business cannot apply for the grant funding if it is a single proprietor. The business must have been in business for at least three years to qualify for the grant.
