FULTON, Ill. — A COVID-19 outbreak among Fulton's firefighters has led to the cancellation of Fulton's Christmas Day dinner.
Planning had been underway for the 37th annual event, which was set to take place at Fulton's fire station, but organizers were told Friday it was being canceled because some firefighters are sick with COVID-19.
"After serious consideration, the trustees of the Fulton Fire Department decided they could not have the dinner," Barbara Frantz, one of the dinner's organizers, said Monday.
She said this is not the only event that has been affected; the fire department canceled its own Christmas party and its Dec. 4 Breakfast with Santa.
She said the fire department is avoiding large gatherings to prevent spread of the illness and to keep firefighters healthy so they are able to respond to emergency calls.
She thanked the many volunteers who had offered to work the dinner and provide desserts.
"We can only hope that we can do the dinner next year," she said.
