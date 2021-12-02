FULTON, Ill. — After a one-year hiatus, the Fulton Christmas dinner is back to offer meals to Gateway-area residents on Christmas Day.
The 37th Fulton Christmas dinner will be served at the Fulton Fire Department, which is on Illinois 84 on the east side of Fulton.
The Christmas dinner meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include turkey, ham and all the trimmings. The meal is free.
The need for the dinner continues to grow each year, event organizer Barb Frantz said.
"Our numbers continue to grow each year. There's more and more people that come," Frantz said. "Not because maybe they're impoverished. It's because they want to have fellowship with someone on Christmas Day."
Event volunteers do offer meal deliveries for individuals not able to eat at the fire station or pick up an order, Frantz noted. They deliver to Fulton and Albany in Illinois and Camanche and Clinton in Iowa, she said.
With slightly more than three weeks until Christmas, they are still in need of volunteers to help with the event, Frantz said.
"I've got about six people that have called now," Frantz said. "Fortunately for me, and I'm praying this is going to be the same thing, so many people say, 'Oh, she knows I'll show up. I always show up.' Well, since we didn't have it last year, I don't know if they'll show up."
They are also in need of volunteers to bake and drop off desserts. The desserts can be dropped off between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Christmas Eve or 7 a.m. to noon Christmas Day.
They are taking precautions to make sure the event is as safe as possible, Frantz stressed. All volunteers will wear masks, she said. They will be as cautious as possible, she added.
"We won't want them to not come. And if they've been vaccinated especially, hopefully they feel safe and can come out and enjoy Christmas Day," Frantz said. "And we certainly respect everyone's decisions. But we're planning on a dinner as usual."
Exelon is the main food sponsor for the event, Frantz said.
