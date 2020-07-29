FULTON, Ill. — City of Fulton City Administrator Randy Boonstra is resigning from the city administrator position.
The Fulton City Council voted Monday to approve accepting Boontra’s letter of resignation. Boonstra’s last day will be Sept. 24.
He has served as city administrator in Fulton for three years. Boonstra said he is resigning to prepare for retirement.
Boonstra is unsure of the city’s next steps to fill the position.
