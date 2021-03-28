FULTON, Ill. — Only one alderman race in the Fulton general election is contested. Two aldermen are running unopposed, and no one is running for the 1st Ward seat.
The Fulton general election is slated for April 6. Incumbent Paul Banker is running running for reelection in the 4th Ward. He is challenged by Teresa Decker. Incumbent Sue Van Kampen is running unopposed in for the 3rd Ward, Harley Hunt is running unopposed in the 2nd Ward.
Banker is completing his first term on the city council, having served since 2017. Banker has lived in Fulton for about 25 years and owns Banker Painting and Dry Wall.
It takes a few years to gain good knowledge of how city government works, Banker said. He believes he now has the experience he did not have in his first couple years in office.
The most pressing issues for the council to address are the hires of the city administrator and police chief, Banker said. Nick Nebung is serving as the city's interim police chief, and Public Works Director Dan Clark is serving as the interim city administrator.
Banker supports formulating a 10-year plan, he said."I think as far as the city goes, it's important to get a 10-years plan and work toward accomplishing those plans," Banker said.
Banker stressed the importance of getting more young families involved. "Young families are a main driver to a community, he said.
Banker is challenged by Teresa Decker. A graduate of Fulton High School, Decker has lived in Fulton for over 20 years. She has been employed as a paralegal for the past 22 years, she said.
The city is in need of more revenue, Decker said. The city needs to look at how to generate more revenue, such as attracting new businesses, enhancing Dutch Days and possibly looking into holding other festivities or events to increase Fulton's revenue, she said.
"I believe that thinking outside of the box is necessary when it comes to raising revenue," Decker said. "And it can be done without turning to the taxpayers as a means to an end."
Serving on the city council is an opportunity to become the eyes, ears and voice of residents, Decker said. It is a way to give back to her hometown by representing 4th Ward residents and city residents as a whole to the best of her ability, Decker said.
Alderman Sue Van Kampen is running unopposed for the 3rd Ward council seat. She is completing her second term on the council.
Van Kampen also sees hiring the city administrator and police chief as a focus for the new council, she said. She's looking forward to working with the new mayor and new council and supports the council setting goals, she said.
Harley Hunt is running unopposed for a 2nd Ward council seat. Hunt's said the city needs to address the city's police presence and fixing roads.
"My pressing issue with the city of Fulton right now would be, I think it's more of the lack of police presence in this town," Hunt said. "I think we need more presence because then that would start weaning out the crimes and getting everything down to earth where people would love to come back over to this town and live.
"And yes, our roads do need a lot of attention," said Hunt. "A lot. Especially for our sidewalks."
