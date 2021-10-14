FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council on a 7-2 vote approved an ordinance Tuesday authorizing the sale of municipally owned real estate to Manreet and Melanie Kalyan, who plan to open a brewery.
Mayor Wendy Ottens and City Aldermen Paul Banker, Jeff Brondyke, Harley Hunt, Keith King, Sue Van Kampen and Mike Van Zuiden voted in favor of the ordinance. Aldermen Barb Mask and Dan Nederhoff voted against the ordinance.
The ordinance authorizes the sale of vacant land at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue in Fulton to the Kalyans for $3,001. The cash real-estate contract states the Kalyans agree to purchase the real estate from the city for $3,001, plus $1,500 to defray the city's cost of the sale.The total payment at closing to be paid to the seller is $4,501, the cash sale real estate contract says. The contract will now be sent to the buyers to review, Ottens said.
Nederhoff was one of two council members to vote against the ordinance. He raised concerns the city was selling the property for too little money. He also does not believe it is in the city's best interest to give up the parking lot used by other businesses, he said.
Van Zuiden said he understood Nederhoff's concern with parking, noting parking in that area for any business is not ideal. However, he is not willing to hold up a project of this scope for a couple of individuals who are willing to make a significant investment in the community over parking, he said.
"Our other options with that property have been, well let's turn it into a park with some grass, a bench, a fire pit and a mural and a crumbling wall on an adjacent building," Van Zuiden said. "And we have two folks and their family that are willing to turn that into something much bigger. I think we talk quite often about this community being about tourism and I think that it is.
"And I think that we have a lot of attractions where people come to town to see things. People will come to this town to experience the experience that you're going to build on that corner. And instead of coming to see things and maybe spend money, they're going to come here to spend their money to the enrichment of your family and this community."
Mask voted against the ordinance not because she is against the business proposal, but because of the way it was presented to the city. She added she was not in favor of selling the public property, she said. This is not fair to other businesses already in the area, she believes. The parking lot is full most of the time, she said.
Nederhoff believes a liquor license should have been approved prior to voting on the ordinance, he said.
"I feel like we've got the cart in front of the horse a little bit," Nederhoff said. "We got as a contingent we've got to approve a liquor license. To me, we should have got that resolved before we got to this point tonight. So at this point, I can't support this just the way it's structured. I'm totally supportive of, I want to see it here. But I just think we mishandled some things here that we could have handled a little bit better."
The buyers' plans include purchasing two existing buildings, City Administrator Dan Clark said. They also plan to utilize two lots at the intersection of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue. They are talking about putting $1.5 million into the project, Clark said.
City code requires there to be one parking spot per employee, Zoning Officer Dale Sikkema said. It is also a requirement to have one parking spot per table, he added.
"Since that already has two stores there, if there's tables in there, they would not be counted because the buildings are already existing," Sikkema said. "It's all for new construction. We don't have anything for remodeling."
Melanie Kalyan confirmed the plan is for the business to focus primarily on craft beer options. They would also like to have specific items that are a more high-class type of drink, including wine and maybe martinis, she said.
There will also be food options at the business, Manreet Kalyan said.
"Food will actually be the greater percentage of our revenue based on our current projections," he said. "So we will be a place to dine, have a very nice menu for dining that just so happens to make its own beer."
They plan to offer pub-style dining, which will include appetizers, meal options and probably a special each day, Melanie Kalyan said.
