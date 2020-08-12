FULTON, Ill. — Fulton city officials have released clean-up information for residents dealing with the aftermath of Monday's windstorm.
The city will have a large dumpster at the waste treatment plant on Fourth Street on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for residents to dispose of spoiled food only.
The city is waiving the open-burning ordinance through Saturday; however, residents are not to burn items on the streets.
Crews will continue to pick up tree and shrub debris if residents put alongside the curbs.
Also, ComEd expects full power to be restored to the city of Fulton by 3 p.m. Saturday.
