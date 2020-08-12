FULTON, Ill. — Full power is expected to be restored in Fulton by Saturday afternoon.
Fulton City Administrator Randy Boonstra confirmed ComEd expects full power to be restored to the city by 3 p.m. that day.
Several garages were destroyed and there was some roof damage resulting from Monday’s storm, Boonstra said. Fulton City Hall is not open due to the power outage. Boonstra said city crews are working with BWC Contractors to clear debris. He also noted issues with lift stations. It will take several weeks for things to be as clean as city residents are accustomed to, Boonstra said.
The city has a large dumpster at the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Fourth Street for use on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for residents to dump spoiled food only, Boonstra said. The city is waving the open burning ordinance through Saturday but there is no burning on streets, Boonstra said. He added crews will continue to pick up tree and shrub debris if residents put them along curbs.
