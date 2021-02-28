FULTON, Ill. — Fulton's Public Safety Committee will look into a potential ordinance in which the city would allow utility terrain vehicles.
Fulton Interim Police Chief Nick Neblung received feedback from the Illinois cities of Erie and Albany, both of which currently have UTV ordinances. The biggest issue both cities ran into was children riding on the UTVs without seat belts, he said.
“One of the takeaways is making sure that if there are seat belts available, seat belts will be used,” Neblung said. “If not, it’s a fineable offense. That’s one of the things that was recommended making sure we have that included in the ordinance.“
After a few warnings, the situation has stopped in the cities, Neblung said. However, it was recommended to make sure the safety aspect is included, Neblung said.
The big question from the city of Fulton’s perspective is the 14th Avenue area, Neblung said. He believes the city will need to reach out to the Illinois Department of Transportation to see if the city can designate certain areas to cross Illinois 84.
”I know down at Albany that was one of the stipulations that there’s only two designated crossings, I think, down there that they’re allowed to cross (Highway) 84 and in only two locations,“ Neblung said. “And I think that’s something we need to look at. If we’re going to do that citywide here, if we’re going to have 14th Avenue as a very busy thoroughfare, only limit them to one or two, two or three, maybe. I mean it’s a little bit longer stretch, locations where they can actually make those traverses across the (Highway) 136 corridor.”
Inspections are required for the UTVs to be used in the city, Neblung added.
There is a fee to drive UTVs in the city, Interim City Administrator Dan Clark said. There is a certain amount of time police need to take to go through the machines and make sure they are safe, he said. An individual must be 18 years old and licensed to drive them, he added.
The individual would go through an initial inspection to meet the criteria to register with the city, Neblung said. Neblung suggested a fee in the $50 to $100 range. He would lean more toward $50 based on the area and being in accordance with other cities, he said.
Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens suggested the Public Safety Committee look into the request and report back to the City Council. No action was taken on the issue.
