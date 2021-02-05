FULTON, Ill. — Both Fulton mayoral candidates support an application deadline of no later than April 15 for the city administrator and police chief positions, current Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens has confirmed.
The city of Fulton saw both former City Administrator Randy Boonstra and former Police Chief Dave Bartels leave their positions in 2020. Boonstra’s last day with the city was Sept. 24. Bartels’ last day was Dec. 28.
Public Works Director Dan Clark is currently filling the city administrator role. Nick Neblung is the interim police chief of the Fulton Police Department.
Ottens said both mayoral candidates want applications for the positions of city administrator and police chief by April 1 or no later than April 15. This will prevent a delay of another month or two when the new mayor and new council take office. He recommended as the personnel committee is preparing to publish the job openings, they make applications due by April 1 or April 15.
“That way the new mayor, whoever that is, can come in and hit the ground running with the new council to fill both of those positions,” Ottens said.
Alderwoman Barb Mask said the personnel committee started discussing the process of publishing the openings at its last meeting. They looked at the job description for the Morrison police chief and also requested the job description for the Camanche police chief. They were looking at job descriptions of cities in the area that are a similar size to Fulton, she said.
