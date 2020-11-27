FULTON, Ill. — Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens intends to recommend appointing Fulton Police Sgt. Nick Neblung to serve as the interim police chief while the city searches for a replacement for Police Chief Dave Bartels.
Bartels is retiring from the Fulton Police Department, with his last day set for Dec. 28. He served as the city’s police chief for three years.
Fulton city code states the chief of police is to be appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of the council. In the event of a vacancy in any appointive office, the mayor has the power to appoint a qualified person to serve until a person may be approved by the council but for no more than 30 days, city code adds.
Ottens at Monday’s City Council meeting initially said he is not in favor of an appointment for a six-, seven- or eight-month period. The city already has two positions filled by one person, with Public Works Director Dan Clark also serving as the city administrator, Ottens noted. Former City Administrator Randy Boonstra’s last day with the city was Sept. 24.
“There are things that are not getting done,” Ottens said. “I mean because Dan’s public works. We as a city we’re just patching up holes and trying to keep one direction but we’re not being proactive. We’re being basically reactive.“
If the city does not begin the police chief search now, a police chief will not be identified until May to September of next year, Ottens believes. The city owes the taxpayers to find the best available candidate, he added.
Ottens said he plans to utilize a search committee composed of the three City Council members of the public service committee, a member of the school district, fire district, business or church and a retired or sitting police chief. Ottens at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting will appoint an interim police chief to fill the void. Ottens plans to appoint Neblung as interim police chief, Ottens said.
Alderwoman Sue Van Kampen questioned the timeline and whether the city can fill the void in three months. She also noted the city is getting close to an election cycle.
“I would like to go ahead and appoint them for six months and put him in there,” Van Kampen said. “And then let the election of the mayor or whoever it may be and then go from there is what I would like to see.”
Alderwoman Barb Mask believes if the city hires a police chief from outside the organization, it will take time for that person to adjust to the position. She noted the city is just entering the budget season.
“I just saw where Dan (Clark) was saying we’re going to start having some budget meetings already,” Mask said. “Where having somebody in house I think is just a real asset.”
In previous council discussions, everyone among the council would like a six-month contract through May 28 but to start the search committee process, Alderman Paul Banker said. Ottens was not present for the conversation, Banker noted.
Ottens said he is fine with the interim police chief appointment through May 28. He just wants to get the process going, he said. The city also needs to be aware that the longer the process draws out, the longer Neblung may not be able to perform chief duties, causing the department to be down another officer.
Bartels confirmed Neblung would have the capability to do police duty while also serving as the interim police chief. However, with added duties and not having someone else in the department, it would tax Neblung ”that much more”, Bartels said.
