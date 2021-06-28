FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council heard a proposal Monday night asking the city to support four laning U.S. 30 in Illinois.
Former Iowa Department of Transportation Commissioner Dave Rose, Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann and Barb Frantz presented the proposal.
Two routes have been explored, a route of Highway 30 to Rock Falls, Illinois and a 12-mile route to Erie, Illinois. The proposal would be for a four-lane road with lanes tight together with a concrete divider. There would be reduced speeds through smaller communities, Rose said.
They are requesting the City of Fulton approve a resolution to move forward with exploring a new rural four-lane concept. The Fulton City Council held discussion at Monday’s meeting but did not take any action.
Read more about the proposal in Wednesday's Clinton Herald.
