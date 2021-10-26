FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council on Monday authorized City Administrator Dan Clark to enter into an agreement for installation of fiber within the city upon agreement of the City Council.
The council Monday voted 7-0 to allow Clark to enter into an agreement with Surf or Jo-Carroll to install fiber. City Attorney Bill Shirk confirmed the council will approve the final agreement.
Clark noted there are a lot of similarities between the proposals from Surf and Jo-Carroll. Surf is ready to build within six months, Clark said.
Jo-Carroll Director of Broadband Operations Jesse Shekleton said Jo-Carroll is waiting to hear the status of a grant, which is expected to be announced Jan. 1. The grant would require the buildout to be completed in one year, Shekleton said.
Both companies are ready to do the same thing, Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens noted.
“The only thing was Jo-Carroll told you they have the grant situation where Surf does not,” Ottens said. “They’re ready. And the other thing Jo-Carroll’s going to do everything where Surf is just going to start with cities. But they will do pods.”
Both companies plan to utilize iFiber already in place, Clark said.
Alderwoman Barb Mask stressed the importance of bringing fiber into the community. She noted a recent drop in population over the last 18 years.
“Most people will say you need to get an industry,” Mask said. “We have industry here and they’re begging for employees. And the prison who’s looking for employees. So we need to look at other ways about how to maintain or increase it. And that was one of the things in bringing the fiber optic into your community so that people can be mobile. They can come from wherever they want to be and choose to live in Fulton because they like Fulton. And it doesn’t mean that their job also has to be linked here.”
The pandemic opened up the need because so many people are working from home, Ottens said.
“The necessity of the higher speed and the capability to work from home,” Ottens said. “And they’re starting, I think, a lot of companies are going to keep those people at home. It is advantageous.”
One project charged to the Whiteside County Development Office has been getting internet connectivity to everyone in the county, Whiteside County Development Office Director Gary Camarano said. He noted the importance of bringing fiber to the entire county and not just “pockets here and there.”
