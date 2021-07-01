FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council tabled until its next council meeting a potential decision on whether to adjust the city’s zoning ordinance.
The Fulton Zoning Board in May voted unanimously against changing the requirements to build commercial storage units and mini warehouses to have a special use permit granted by the council and Zoning Board of Appeals. The board voted down the proposed modifications because there are sufficient rules already in place, a need for more storage units, the designated area is sufficient and the added cost to the builder to get a permit.
The City Council on Monday did not take action on a proposed ordinance that would have allowed no commercial storage units, mini warehouses or self- storage facilities in the industry district except for a special use. The ordinance would have required a two-thirds majority approval since it was not approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals, City Attorney Bill Shirk said at Monday’s council meeting.
If the ordinance change as outlined was approved by the council, it would require individuals to fill out the permit and have it approved by both the Zoning Board of Appeals and the council, Zoning Officer Dale Sikkema said.
Shirk noted the council does have the option to restrict a particular area.
“If you wanted to just restrict it to the industrial area, a particular area not the entire industrial district, that’s an option,” Shirk said. “That’s up to the council. You can do that. This ordinance does not do that.”
The city’s four options to consider at the next council meeting are to leave it as an all industrial area, segregate out portions of the industrial area like the city’s business area, make an ordinance that includes all the industrial area with the requirement to come to the City Council for approval or rezoning all that property to business residential.
