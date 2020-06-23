FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council tabled action Monday on the sale of land in the Industrial Center.
The council considered selling land in the Industrial Center to Darwin Olsen. The proposed cash sale real estate contract would transfer the land to Olsen for $24,225, or $8,500 per acre for 2.85 acres of land.
Fulton Alderman Barb Mask said the property’s appraised value was $13,300 per acre and asked why the city would sell the land for $8,000 an acre.
“If you want to help somebody who may want to do business, you figure out something else to help them,” Mask said. “But not to discount your property for your sale price because that is going on your debt service and it’s extremely important.”
Mask also expressed concern that the property would be used for storage sheds.
Alderman Paul Banker, who spoke with Olsen, said Olsen is not putting up storage sheds but plans to construct a building. Two parties are interested in using the building at 50% and 25% of the property, Banker said.
Banker also referenced the size of the land, under three acres, saying that only certain people or groups will take the property.
“No one very big is going to be taking that property as long as it’s landlocked. ... So it’s got to be somebody small that’s going to take that,” Banker said.
Fulton City Administrator Randy Boonstra said the building would be approximately 40 feet by 100 feet with 14 to 16 feet sidewalls and will be “a substantial building.” Boonstra estimated the building at about $200,000 and noted that the city will get property taxes for the property.
City code dictates that storage units can only be built in the Industrial Center, Boonstra said. They cannot be built anywhere else unless it is outside the city limits.
Alderman Dan Nederhoff said he is not opposed to selling the property but believes the city should sell it at fair market value.
The council voted 7-0 to table action on the potential sale until it asks Olsen if he will increase his offer and provide a drawing of what he is proposing for the business.
