FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City council voted down a motion to proceed with an option to change the city code on commercial storage unit and mini warehouses in the industrial district to require a special use permit.
The council voted 4-3 against the motion. Aldermen Harley Hunt, Keith King, Dan Nederhoff and Mike Van Zuiden voted against the motion. Aldermen Paul Banker, Barb Mask and Sue Van Kampen voted in favor of the motion.
Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens supported the option to require anyone wanting a storage shed to come to the council for approval.
Mask agreed, stating it would give the council control going forward.
“That’s my choice,” Mask said. “It just gives everybody the option, going forward, the option to say yes, it’s good or no, it’s not. I’ll make that motion. I just think it gives the council control going forward. Five, six years from now.
Van Zuiden did not support the motion. He noted the city would require an individual owning a piece of property in the industrial district to ask the council to bless what they do on their own property.
“We’re saying you have a piece of property that you own in the industrial district. We’re saying you need to come to us to bless what you do on your private property,” Van Zuiden said.
Mask noted Harbor Crest could be sold to someone who could tear it down and put all storage sheds on the east end of town.
A similar measure was recently passed in Prophetstown, Illinois, Van Kampen said. They passed the measure due to water runoff problems in the business district, she said. It is affecting residential areas, she said.
The council has other options to consider for the zoning of commercial storage units. One option is to keep the code as it is. The code currently allows permitted use in the industry district for commercial storage units and mini warehouses.
The city may also change the code to require a special use permit for specific areas of the industry district as determined by the council or change the zoning districts so areas of concern would be rezoned to business districts, which do not allow construction of commercial storage units or mini warehouses.
The options will be considered at a future City Council meeting.
