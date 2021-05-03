FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council will reduce its meetings to one meeting a month starting in May, the council has decided.
The Fulton City Council voted 5-0 last week to approve an ordinance to amend the date and time of its regular meetings. Regular council meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., the ordinance says. The council has been meeting the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens supports the change to one meeting per month. She noted the council's First Ward alderman vacancy. There was no candidate for the first ward vacancy during the April general election. She believes the change to one meeting a week is one way to make the alderman vacancy more attractive, she said.
Alderwoman Barb Mask is in favor of moving meetings to once a month. She said the city may need to meet twice in the month of May due to the city’s vacant tourism director position.
“We really need to get that filled because we don’t know when the governor’s going to allow us to open our attractions,” Mask said.
Alderman Mike Van Zuiden believes that with one meeting per month, the city will still have the flexibility to hold a second meeting if there is need to act on a certain issue. It forces certain efficiencies in the city’s process, Van Zuiden believes.
Alderwoman Sue Van Kampen supports going to one meeting a month. However, she did raise concern about council availability when calling a special meeting.
”I think that creates more chaos,” Van Kampen said. “If they know when the two meetings are, you put it around their schedule. But if you have to call a special meeting, maybe other plans have been made.”
Alderman Harley Hunt does not have a problem with holding one meeting per month, he said. He did raise concern the length of meetings could be an issue if residents only have one meeting per month to express concerns.
Ottens believes holding one meeting per month will bring an urgency to finish the meetings, she said.
“When you have that two meetings and everyone knows that you have the two meetings, I think you are right that they tend to come,” Ottens said. “And this way we can keep it very timely and efficient and effective. I said it in my letter that if we come prepared, I think we can get through a meeting very well. And yes, there’s going to be times where we have situations that we’re going to have a packed room but not all the time.”
The city can try one meeting a month and can always go back to two meetings a month if needed, Alderman Paul Banker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.