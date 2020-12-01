FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Fire Protection District and the Fulton Fire Department have announced they have canceled their 2020 Pancake Breakfast with Santa due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases and restrictions that have been put in place.
They plan to host the 2021 Annual Breakfast with Santa, if deemed feasible.
The fire department also is postponing its annual soup supper that was set for January 2021 to a later date in 2021. More information about the soup supper will be released in the future.
If you would still like to make a donation, you may do so with the following information below: Fulton Fire Department, C/O donation, Box 343, Fulton IL, 61252.
