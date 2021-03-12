FULTON, Ill. — Fulton Association of Community Enrichment has announced the 2021 recipients of the Fulton Gardens Grants.
The Kiwanis Club will receive $500 toward the cost of enhancing the “Welcome to Fulton” sign area at Illinois 84 and U.S. 30. This project was chosen due to its inclusion of high school youths as well as incorporating the use of daffodils from earlier Kopf beds and the high visibility of the project.
The second recipient is the Friends of the Windmill, which will replace trees in School Park that were destroyed during the Aug. 10 derecho. The group will receive $400 to put toward trees. The park is a destination in town for families to enjoy and this project will help beautify it for future generations to come, FACE said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.