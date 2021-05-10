CLINTON — Using the artistic name Chromatic Blue, Fulton High School alumnus Ron Johnson finds a creative outlet in electronic music.
“Some people say it has an ‘80s vibe,” Johnson said from his California home last month.”I prefer to kind of keep it of that genre.” Johnson hopes synth pop is on its way back.
Johnson grew up in Fulton, Illinois and graduated from Fulton High School in 1986, he said. He moved to Longmont, Colorado and lived with his uncle and aunt Poul and Tania Larsen.
“When I was in Colorado, I had various jobs, from janitor at a Kmart and security officer at a halfway house to working at a record store called Bananas, Tapes and Records.”
Johnson managed the store, owned by Pat and Warren Werkmeister, for about a year, he said. “That’s when I decided I wanted to go to California to go to college.”
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in cinema from Columbia College. “I just loved music, but I still had another love, and that was actually movies,” Johnson said. For almost 20 years he held an office job with 20th Century Fox.
When Disney bought out 20th Century Fox, Johnson lost his job. It was time to work on his music full time.
“Even at a young age, at like 5-years-old, I was just obsessed with music,” said Johnson. He remembers listening to Simon and Garfunkel on 8-track tapes.
“My parents had just so many albums and 45s and 8-tracks, so I would… just listen to music all the time,” Johnson said.
“When I was about 13 years old, I asked my parents (Anni and Larry Johnson) if they were going to Clinton one day. They said they were not. I asked because I wanted to get the 45 record of Moody Blues – Gemini Dream,” Johnson said.
“So I decided to walk from my house to and from Bender’s in Clinton on one of the hottest and humid days.” Bender Music Center was located at 140 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Johnson listened to pop, rock, country and disco. Then the 1980s arrived, and so did new wave music and its synthesized sound. “I just fell in love with that deepness that synthesizers can have.”
Johnson took piano lessons from the age of seven until he was about 14, he said. He fell in love with piano and composing simple songs.
In junior high band, Johnson learned to play trumpet and drums.
While in Hollywood, Johnson took a course with Dubspot, an electronic music and DJ school, where Johnson learned to use Ableton software. “That’s a software that helps combine all the sounds you want—from drums to piano—and you’re able to layer them and edit them,” said Johnson.
“You can produce the whole song yourself.”
Johnson finished his schooling in 2016, and in 2017 he released his first two songs, he said. They’re available on Spotify, Amazon and iTunes and have made it onto a few radio stations, he said.
“’Within Dreams’ was one of my first songs,” Johnson said. “This was kind of a school project,” he said. He created a simple melody that “looked like a soundtrack through your dreams.”
“My Echo” is about a person in a relationship that is no longer a two-way street, Johnson said. He finds the courage to end it and to find someone who can return his love.
“Stained Glass World” is about how to treat other people and the earth better, Johnson said. It also has an antiwar message, Johnson said. “Time (Goes Too Damn Fast)” encourages people to live their lives without too many regrets.
Johnson wrote “Life Unseen” to urge children thinking of suicide to seek help, he said. “That was a song that I felt like I really, really needed to put out.”
“No matter what they do, or painful words they say, don’t live in silence, and don’t hide yourself away,” the song says. “Be strong. ... Don’t let your dark thoughts end you.”
Johnson said his songs are starting to pick up speed, especially on WQUD FM vintage radio in Erie, Illinois.
Johnson publishes his music under the name Chromatic Blue. “It took awhile for me to figure out a name,” he said. The name is a reference to the many colors by which the emotions of people living on the Blue Planet present themselves.
“The color of our person, characteristics of people. So chromatic sounded perfect for my artistic name,” Johnson said.
“I’m still learning the process,” said Johnson. “It takes a long time. You have a lot of sounds in these memory banks. Sometimes you want to find a horn. You go through the sound bank to try to find the perfect horn. It takes a long time.
“I love the process, and when it’s all done it’s great.”
Chromatic Blue music is available from Spotify, Soundcloud, iTunes, Amazon and Bandcamp.
